Sindh revenue minister ‘open to accountability in motorway scam’

Sindh Revenue Minister Makhdoom Mehboobuz Zaman has said he and his family must be held accountable if they are connected with the newly-surfaced multi-million corruption scam concerning the construction of the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway in the province.

Speaking at a press conference at the Sindh Assembly on Thursday, he said no elected representatives of his area had anything to do with the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway scam. Zaman, who belongs to the Makhdoom family of Hala that has been a strong supporter of the Pakistan Peoples Party since its starting days, claimed that he and his family had nothing to do with the posting of the deputy commissioner in Matiari district who was recently arrested for his involvement in the scam.

He added that officials were posted against administrative posts in the province by the Sindh government’s services, general administration and coordination department. The revenue minister said that the social and electronic media had unduly linked his family with the motorway scam. He asserted he and his family had nothing to do with the procurement of land for the motorway project. “We are fully open to accountability if someone presents the evidence to prove that we unduly exerted our influence or brokered any deal on behalf of any seller or buyer, or had any other link with this issue,” he declared.

He said the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway was an upcoming infrastructure project of national importance, and the Sindh government would extend its full support to get it completed. He added the completion of the project would ensure prosperity in the surrounding areas.

“My family took part in the process of development of Pakistan and we don’t need to introduce ourselves to anyone as we donated our land for building schools and other charitable projects,” said the revenue minister.

“We don’t care about ministries. An offer was made to my grandfather to become the prime minister while my father was given the opportunity to become the chief minister but both the offers were declined by our family,” he said.