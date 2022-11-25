Where lungs go to die

Peshawar and Lahore rank among the most polluted cities in the world. The fumes released by motor vehicles and factories have made the air in both cities hazardous to breathe. In Lahore, the smog of fumes and smoke can become so thick that drivers are barely able to see what’s in front of them, leading to many accidents. This is to say nothing of the damage done to the health of those who have to live amongst all this pollution. The relevant authorities need to find ways to improve the air quality of Peshawar and Lahore on a priority basis.

Hareem Hasnain

Lahore