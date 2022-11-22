Bashir: an outstanding shooter

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top shooter Ghulam Mustafa Bashir has won 61 gold, 32 silver and nine bronze medals in 10 years of his career.

He has also made 19 national records since the start of his career in 2010. He is the only shooter from Pakistan to win any medal (bronze) at the World Championships. He showed his mettle in the South Asian Games in 2016-19 by winning one gold medal, six silver and one bronze.

Also, he is the second shooter from Pakistan to participate in three editions of the Olympics Games (2016, 2020, 2024). “I spotted him when he started shooting at the Pakistan Navy Shooting Range at Karsaz and told him that he would be a great shooter one day,” said Secretary National Rifle Association of Pakistan Razi Ahmed.

He added that Bashir was so promising a shooter that he won gold medal just after two years at a national championship. This year, Bashir created history when he won a quota place for Paris Oly­mpics 2024 and a bronze medal at ISSF World Championship in Egypt in October.

His excellent performance helped him achieve his career-best world ranking of 7 in 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event. This was the reason he was invited for participation in the prestigious ISSF Presidents Cup that is to be held in Cairo from November 28 to December 4. It is to be noted that athletes from 42 nations have qualified for the 2022 ISSF President’s Cup.