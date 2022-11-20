Life beyond grades

According to the World Bank, Pakistan’s suicide rate is 8.9 per 100,000 inhabitants. Many of these cases involve young people, who are more vulnerable to depression and other mental health problems. Furthermore, nowadays, students are under increasing pressure to do well in their studies and land a well-paying job. It is almost as if doing well in exams has become the be all and end all of a young person’s existence. Given this context, it should not come as a surprise if failing or performing poorly on an important exam leads a young person to take their own life.
Our grade-obsessed society has to hold itself accountable for this problem. Parents must realize that not every child is born to be a doctor, engineer or pass the CSS. There is more to life than just getting good grades and making good money. Although it is understandable that many parents are concerned for their children’s future prospects, given our volatile economic situation, it is unfair to ask a child to bear the burden of circumstances beyond his or her control. Parents should strive to raise well-rounded children with good values and manners. Those are the kind of adults our country really needs.
Abdul Malik Rauf
Karachi
