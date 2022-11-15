Commuters raise voice over unjust fares

Islamabad:Harsh arguments and quarrels have become a routine affair between transporters and commuters on a route from Rawat to Mani Morr as many are not ready to pay high fares after decrease in fuel prices.

Most of the commuters also maintained that the transporters operating in the twin cities mostly used CNG as fuel, but they charged fares according to the official fare list prepared in line with the prices of the diesel and petrol. Nazir Abbasi, a commuter, said “The local transporters are charging fares according to the fare list issued early this year. The government has reduced petroleum prices but they are not bringing down their fares.”

The commuters have pointed out that the transporters have refused to slash fares despite a major reduction in the rates of petrol and diesel in recent past. Nayyar Ali, another commuter, said “The transporters charge bus fares on the basis of diesel use but actually consume cheap CNG instead, thus making a windfall at the expense of the passengers”

“Despite cut in prices of petroleum products, the public transport owners are in no mood to reduce increase in the fares and they are charging old fares, which is totally unfair,” he said. The commuters deplored the fact that the public transporters are not withdrawing raise in fare and not passing the benefit of reduction in petroleum prices on the general public.

Asif Iqbal, a resident of Rawalpindi, said “When the government increases petroleum prices the local transporters jack up fares without waiting for the official notification. But if petroleum prices are decreased they avoid reducing fares on one pretext or another.” The local transporters have said they have no option because the government overlooks their requirements when it enhances the prices of petroleum products.