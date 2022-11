Although its supply is as unreliable as ever, K-Electric is merrily increasing its monthly bills with no end in sight. People are being charged double or even triple for the same amount of usage as before the recent hikes. Given the general inflation, asking people to pay such costly bills is demanding the impossible.

I request the concerned authorities to give the poor and middle-class some relief in the form of concessions on their electricity bills.

Sabiha Abid

Karachi