Cyber security workshop held

LAHORE : The Lahore YMCA organised a training workshop on Cyber Security at the YMCA Hall on Saturday.
Mrs Andrew McMillan from Manchester, UK was the chief guest. General Secretary YMCA Emanuel Sarfraz, Rita Haughes, Ashaknaz, Haroon Rehmat and John William were the guests of honour. YMCA trainer Augustine Shakil Zafar and M Noman of the Digital Rights Foundation (DRF) conducted the workshop. The participants included YMCA students and young leaders of churches and various para-church organisations.
