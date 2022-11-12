Estranged PTI leader Major (retd) Khurram Hameed Rokhri. — Facebook/klahkhail/File

ISLAMABAD: The PTI on Friday terminated the membership of its estranged leader Major (retd) Khurram Hameed Rokhari after he debunked PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s allegation against a senior army officer.

“After consultation with the higher party leadership, the party membership of Major (retd) Khurram Hameed Khan Rokhari has been terminated,” PTI Mianwali President Saleem Gul Khan said in a press release.

Providing the reason for Rokhari’s membership termination, Khan said he violated the party policy and spoke in media against the party’s version without prior permission. “From now onwards, he is no more in the PTI,” he said and asked the media not to consider him a PTI leader.