ISLAMABAD: The PTI on Friday terminated the membership of its estranged leader Major (retd) Khurram Hameed Rokhari after he debunked PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s allegation against a senior army officer.
“After consultation with the higher party leadership, the party membership of Major (retd) Khurram Hameed Khan Rokhari has been terminated,” PTI Mianwali President Saleem Gul Khan said in a press release.
Providing the reason for Rokhari’s membership termination, Khan said he violated the party policy and spoke in media against the party’s version without prior permission. “From now onwards, he is no more in the PTI,” he said and asked the media not to consider him a PTI leader.
LAHORE: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday reached here and held a meeting with Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman...
LAHORE: The Director General of National Accountability Bureau in Lahore, Mirza Sultan Muhammad Saleem, has been...
NEW DELHI: India’s top court on Friday ordered the release of six people convicted over the assassination of former...
ISLAMABAD: The back-to-back announcements made by multinational companies for closing their businesses in Pakistan...
LAHORE: Donald Blome, the US Ambassador to Pakistan, said on Friday Washington was keen to foster bilateral trade...
The AmmoDump Kwenia Shooting Range in Magadi, where Arshad Sharif spent the last hours of his life, has been shut down...
Comments