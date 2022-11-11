Five killed, four injured in tribal clash

JACOBABAD: Five people were killed and four others injured in a clash that took place between the two groups of Jatoi clan in district Shikarpur on Thursday. According to the police sources, two armed groups of Jatoi clan clashed with each other, killing five people and injuring four others in village Bakht Ali Jatoi in Shikarpur. The deceased were identified as Sonaro Jatoi, Lal Mohammad Jatoi, Sain Dad Jatoi, Raham Ali Jatoi and Bhooral Jatoi.

When contacted, Shikarpur SSP Faizan Ali told ‘The News’ that the clash was the result of an old enmity between the two groups of Jatoi clan, adding that the police shifted the bodies and injured to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

He further said the police picket had been established in the area to maintain law and order situation. However, no case had been registered. It is pertinent to mention that the old enmity between the groups of Jatoi clan took place a year ago over the matter of honour killing, which had claimed 41 lives, including four women and three children.