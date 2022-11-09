Man held for molesting a girl in Haripur

HARIPUR: The police arrested a man for allegedly molesting a teenage girl, officials said here on Tuesday.

The officials said that the 15-year-old stated in her complaint that she was from Abbottabad and was staying in Darul Aman in Haripur on court’s order for the last several months.

During the last couple of months, she said, the watchman-cum-driver of the Darul Aman had allegedly raped her and made her pictures.

The police registered a criminal case under section 376 of the PPC and section 53 of CPA, against the accused and arrested him. The officials said that the preliminary medical examination of the victim has confirmed the offense of rape while the detailed report was awaited.

Meanwhile, the accused was produced before the court of judicial magistrate who granted one-day physical remand of the accused to the investigation wing of the police.