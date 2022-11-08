Nida named ICC Women Player of October 2022

LAHORE: Pakistan all-rounder Nida Dar has been declared the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Women’s Player of the month for October 2022.

According to the ICC, the veteran all-rounder claimed the title following her sensational performances during the Women’s Asia Cup held last month. The 35-year-old came out on top, beating the Indian duo, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma, who were the other two nominees for the award.

Dar produced some outstanding performances for Pakistan in the Women’s Asia Cup in October. She scored 145 runs in six matches, at a phenomenal average of 72.50, and also grabbed eight wickets at a meagre 14.87 runs a piece.