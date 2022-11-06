Seven outlaws arrested with arms: official

KOHAT: Police have arrested seven outlaws and recovered arms from their possession during an operation early on Saturday.

Speaking at a presser, DPO Shafiullah Khan Gandapur said that the arrestees, including a former policeman, were wanted in cases of murder and extortions.

During the operations, the police also recovered three hand grenades, three Kalashnikovs, five rifle, two shotguns and bullets.

The official further said that the arrestees, identified as Israfeel, former cop Hazib Ali Shah, Samad Khan, Nazar Khan, Muhammad Bashir, Ashur, and Rafique, were being probed.