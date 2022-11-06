Seven outlaws arrested with arms: official

KOHAT: Police have arrested seven outlaws and recovered arms from their possession during an operation early on Saturday.
Speaking at a presser, DPO Shafiullah Khan Gandapur said that the arrestees, including a former policeman, were wanted in cases of murder and extortions.
During the operations, the police also recovered three hand grenades, three Kalashnikovs, five rifle, two shotguns and bullets.
The official further said that the arrestees, identified as Israfeel, former cop Hazib Ali Shah, Samad Khan, Nazar Khan, Muhammad Bashir, Ashur, and Rafique, were being probed.
FAISALABAD: All possible measures will be adopted for the welfare and provision of quality services to the Fesco...
MULTAN: The wheat crop for 2022-23 season has been sown on over 64pc area in rainfed areas while the wheat sowing is...
LALAMUSA: Gujrat Deputy Commissioner Amar Shahzad on Saturday ordered to complete Shadman to Bhimber Nullah sewerage...
PESHAWAR: Candidates on Saturday staged a protest outside a centre of the Education Testing and Evaluation Agency ...
LAKKI MARWAT: District Education Officer Farzana Sardar has constituted a committee to submit recommendations for the...
HARIPUR: At least six people, all of them teenagers, were injured in separate traffic accidents in different parts of...
Comments