Expo and tech conference on Nov 17

PESHAWAR: The Institute of Management Studies, the University of Peshawar, in collaboration with the Hult Foundation is arranging a one-day expo and tech conference in Peshawar on November 17 to create social impact and pave the way for young talent through the use of technology.

A press release said the event will bring together policy-makers, innovators, thought leaders, tech gurus, and industry experts along with leaders from the public and private sectors combined with delicious food and fun activities.

Finance and Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra will be the chief guest.

From Emerging Startups to trailblazing established brands, the visitors will have the opportunity to interact with their favorite brands.

The event will serve as an image of the startup ecosystem where startups, brands, influencers and students will meet each other to exchange their thoughts.

The panel discussion will provide guidance on emerging technologies and innovation and their benefits with a focus on e-commerce, digital marketing and sustainable growth.

The panelists will discuss setting out a smarter route toward our vision, Digital Pakistan.

They will discuss trends, share best practices and mentor the audience in the domain of technology.