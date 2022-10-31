Bangladesh launches crackdown in Rohingya camps after murders

Cox´s Bazar, Bangladesh: Elite Bangladeshi police have launched a crackdown against suspected criminals and insurgents after a rise in attacks on Rohingya community leaders in refugee camps, officers said on Sunday.
The Armed Police Battalion, tasked with security in 34 refugees camps which are home to nearly one million Rohingya Muslim refugees, said they have arrested at least 56 Rohingyas since Friday night.
Some 740,000 Rohingya Muslims fled a military offensive in Myanmar in 2017 and took refuge with more than 200,000 Rohingyas already in camps in Bangladesh´s southeastern Cox´s Bazar resort district.
Kinshasa: A stampede left nine spectators and two police officers dead during a packed concert by African music star...
Ouagadougou: Suspected jihadists have ambushed and killed 13 soldiers in Burkina Faso´s eastern province, security...
Los Angeles: Warner Bros.´ film “Black Adam” remained atop competition for the second weekend running, hauling in...
Rio de Janeiro: Brazil was on a knife-edge on Sunday as voters chose between far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and...
Stockholm: After a week of evading staff and sophisticated customs equipment in the nooks and crannies of a Stockholm...
Washington: In the run-up to the high-stakes midterm elections next week, President Joe Biden is out on the stump in...
Comments