Bangladesh launches crackdown in Rohingya camps after murders

Cox´s Bazar, Bangladesh: Elite Bangladeshi police have launched a crackdown against suspected criminals and insurgents after a rise in attacks on Rohingya community leaders in refugee camps, officers said on Sunday.

The Armed Police Battalion, tasked with security in 34 refugees camps which are home to nearly one million Rohingya Muslim refugees, said they have arrested at least 56 Rohingyas since Friday night.

Some 740,000 Rohingya Muslims fled a military offensive in Myanmar in 2017 and took refuge with more than 200,000 Rohingyas already in camps in Bangladesh´s southeastern Cox´s Bazar resort district.