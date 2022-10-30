Two soldiers martyred in fire exchange with terrorists

RAWALPINDI: Two soldiers of the Pakistan Army on Saturday embraced martyrdom while fighting terrorists in fire exchange that took place between the troops and terrorists, in the general area Darazinda, Dera Ismail Khan District. The Army troops effectively engaged the terrorist’s location, an Inter-Services Public Relations’ (ISPR) news release said.
The martyred soldiers were identified as Naik Sajid Hussain (age 33 years, resident of Khushab) and Sepoy Muhammad Israr (age 26 years, resident of Attock) who had fought gallantly, embracing Shahadat during an intense exchange of fire. The sanitisation of the area was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.
