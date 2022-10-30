FBR asked to extend tax filing date

KARACHI: Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on Saturday urged the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to extend the

last date for filing of tax returns till November 30, 2022 for the tax year 2022.

Keeping in view the overall economic scenario, ongoing political uncertainty, and consequent hardships faced by the taxpayers, the board should facilitate the taxpayers by extending the deadline, Karachi Chamber of Commerce and

Industry president Mohammad Tariq Yousuf said.

Currently, the last date for filing income tax returns for the tax year 2022 is October 31.

Yousuf was of the view that businesses hadn’t recovered from disasters caused by catastrophic floods in the country, which terribly affected cash flow of many businesses.

Receivable of the previous fiscal year from several parts of the country were still pending, he added.

Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief said an extension of a month would provide relief to not just the business community but also facilitate advocates/chartered accountants, and tax practitioners.