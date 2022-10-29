Indian journalist loves Imran over anti-establishment rant

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan (C) addresses his supporters during an anti-government long march towards Islamabad to demand early elections, in Lahore on October 28, 2022. —AFP/Arif Ali

LAHORE: Opting for a hardline approach towards the Establishment and because of his recent speeches, the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has become the “most favourite” person of an Indian journalist.

The PTI chief has repeatedly censured the establishment since his ouster in April this year, and as his long march starts, his speeches have become more fierce, she said. ABP News journalist Rubika Liyaquat, while hosting a show with PTI leader Fayyaz Chohan, said, “He (Imran Khan) has become my most favourite as he has his eyes set on exposing ISI’s secrets.”

“We will like him (in the future in power) as well. All the best to you,” she said as the party leader geared up for the long march. In a viral video, Indian Major (retd) Gauray can be heard saying, “Make Imran Khan Prime Minister for ten years so that our dream comes true – Pakistan disintegrates”. What he said was: “They say in India Pakistan will split in four parts”. He (Imran Khan) had broken the heart of Pakistan without splitting it, he said. He referred to the newly-released film The Legend of Maula Jatt in his tweet saying, “There is a Maula Jatt for every Nut”.

Earlier, Major Gauray was quoted saying Imran Khan was doing our job: “The purpose of India is being served without firing a shot”. The supporters of Imran Khan were abusing Pakistan Army inside the country, he had said. This could have not done by our agencies and the army even by spending billions, he said. “Imran Khan is our best friend as he is damaging the credibility of Pakistan Army”, he said. The video went viral on social media with netizens expressing dismay at Imran Khan for “an embarrassing moment”.

A day earlier, Director-General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum berated Imran Khan and said the military was called “neutral and animal” as if they had “committed treason” by refusing to be part of an “illegal” decision.In response, Imran Khan criticised the top brass of ISI and Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) saying, “They held a press conference after claiming that they have distanced themselves from politics.”