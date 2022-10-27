Faisal Vawda says gave right advice to PTI on long march

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ([PTI) leader Faisal Vawda said that there is nothing in his Wednesday press conference that is against the party's policy.

Faisal Vawda said this in reaction to the criticism from Ali Zaidi, who said that Vawda made an attempt to harm the PTI's long march that is starting on October 28.

Ali Zaidi also said that the 'imported government' has launched Faisal Vawda against the long march.

In a snub to Ali Zaidi, Faisal Vawda said he gave accurate advice to his party ahead of the anti-government long march.

Vawda also said Ali Zaidi is not at par to merit his reaction. There is a lot in the shipping ministry -- a ministry managed by Ali Zaidi in the previous era of Imran Khan -- that could come to the light if affairs are exposed.

Vawda said that he gave the right advice to his party because some conspirators may target innocent people in the PTI's peaceful march.



"What did I say in my press conference that is against the party's policy?" he asked.

Faisal Vawda's presser not important: Ali Zaidi

Hours after Faisal Vawda held a press conference on Wednesday, Ali Zaidi reacted saying Faisal Vawda's press conference was an attempt to damage PTI's major protest campaign, starting on Friday from Lahore's Liberty Chowk.

He said that Faisal Vawda was launched by what he called the 'imported government' as all news channels, including the state television, telecast his speech - a fact that proves his claim.

Ali Zaidi said that he didn't understand the purpose of Faisal Vawda's press conference, given the fact that Imran Khan has issued unambiguous instructions to all workers to remain peaceful.

After Imran Khan's clear-cut instructions, Faisal Vawda's press conference has no value, he added.