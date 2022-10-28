Turkey detains 25 over deadly mine blast

ISTANBUL: Turkish authorities on Thursday detained 25 suspects including the director of a state-owned mine in northwest Turkey, after an explosion there this month killed 41 people, local media reported.
The blast ripped through the mine near the small coal town of Amasra on Turkey´s Black Sea coast on October 14. The 25 detainees included the mine´s director Cihat Ozdemir, according to the Anadolu news agency.
DAR ES SALAAM: Tanzanian authorities on Thursday began rationing water in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam...
NAQURA, Lebanon: Israel and Lebanon struck a US-brokered maritime border agreement on Thursday that opens up lucrative...
WASHINGTON: The United States will respond in an “appropriate” way to any Russian attack against US commercial...
PARIS: Iran´s president on Thursday claimed “riots” sparked by Mahsa Amini´s death paved the way for...
BAGHDAD: Iraqi lawmakers approved a new government on Thursday after a year-long crisis triggered by contested...
BEIRUT: Four pro-Iranian fighters were killed early on Thursday during Israeli strikes on several positions near...
Comments