Turkey detains 25 over deadly mine blast

ISTANBUL: Turkish authorities on Thursday detained 25 suspects including the director of a state-owned mine in northwest Turkey, after an explosion there this month killed 41 people, local media reported.

The blast ripped through the mine near the small coal town of Amasra on Turkey´s Black Sea coast on October 14. The 25 detainees included the mine´s director Cihat Ozdemir, according to the Anadolu news agency.