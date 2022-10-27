Get ready to face a sea of people, Imran dares Sana

PTI Chairman Imran Khan. —Facebook

SIALKOT: Throwing a challenge, PTI Chairman Imran Khan Wednesday asked Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to get himself ready to face a sea of people that would pour into the capital and he will see how his handlers handle the situation.

Addressing a lawyers convention here, he said the biggest dacoit had become the prime minister of Pakistan. Imran said he will never accept the corrupt rulers and will continue to fight them.

“I see the future of Pakistan in danger because of these thieves,” he said and asked the masses to raise their voice in front of injustice and criminal-minded people. Imran said the country could not progress till the supremacy of the rule of law adding that lawyers had an important role to play in the country’s progress, says a news report.

“You will find that justice in civilised societies cannot be ruled by power. Here the strongman considers himself above the law. He even commits robberies and gets NRO, while petty thieves go to jails,” he added.

Commenting on the tragic killing of senior journalist and former anchorperson Arshad Sharif, Imran said he was a journalist of Pakistan who stood on the path of truth. “He was martyred for speaking the truth. The nation will always remember Arshad for his services to the country. I respected Arshad the most in journalism. I am very sorry for his martyrdom. He was target-killed and he is a martyr. He was not scared of the threat calls nor did he step back.”

The PTI chairman also said his aim was never that strong before. Imran said he was taking out to the streets not for the long march but to bring a revolution. The long march was all set to kick off from Friday (October 28), adding that it will pour out onto the streets to bring actual freedom to the county.

“It is unfortunate that Pakistan has not managed to get the actual freedom,” Imran said and urged his supporters to come out for the sake of their children’s future. Giving a message to his followers, Imran said, “I will salute those people who will stand behind me till the last moment. Both old and new workers should get united as the long march is not meant for waging a political war. I will carry on my struggle until the people get their rights to elect the leader of their own choice.”

Imran said Pakistan lagged behind while the rest of the world moved forward because there was no justice here. “I urge the nation to stand with me, and if you don’t, it won’t affect me but your future would be hurt,” he added.