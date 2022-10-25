Stone-crushers protest tax collection

JAMRUD: The Khyber Stone Crushing Plants Association on Monday staged a protest against the collection of tax from dumper vehicles.

Carrying black flags and placards, the protesters gathered at the Bab-e-Khyber. Nawab Shah, president of the association, said the government had declared the tribal districts tax-free until 2023 at the time of the merger. He said the govt should honour the agreement and stop collecting tax from the truckers carrying the crushed stones. “We demand the government to stop collecting the tax or else we will stage more protests against this move,” he added.