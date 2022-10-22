Role of COAS, top brass vital in exit from FATF list: HBL chief

KARACHI: The HBL Chairman Sultan Allana said the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), the sitting and former directors-general of the ISI and military operations were instrumental in steering the country out of the FATF grey list.

Speaking to Geo News, Allana said that it was not just the funds that they provided that must be recognised, adding, “We identified the consultants, put the team together, made the templates for the work that had to be done, organised training sessions and participated in report content, etc.”

“The army chief, the current and previous ISI DGs and current and past DGMO (Director General Military Operations) were instrumental in putting in place a plan of action and a team under the DGMO’s office to monitor the progress,” he said.

He added that the HBL’s role was in identifying global experts and consultants, engaging them and working with them in preparing work templates, designing initial training programmes, and bringing the various stakeholders together.

“Rest was prayers of our elders and well wishers. I must also acknowledge the positive role of the government, especially former and current prime ministers in Pakistan’s successful exit from the grey list,” Allana shared, accrediting the success to teamwork, coordination, focus and determination at all levels for this initiative, which — according to him — sets a benchmark for all endeavours that are or may be aimed for the progress of our beloved country.

Former chairperson of the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) Shabbar Zaidi took to Twitter and congratulated Allana. Shabbar wrote: “I congratulate Mr Sultan Allana of HBL and his team for excellent and tireless work with respect to FATF. On national issues we are united. Pakistan Zindabad.” Former federal minister Ali Haider Zaidi also praised Allana.