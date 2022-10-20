New gynae unit named after late Dr Shereen Bhutta opens at JPMC

Named after renowned gynaecologist Dr Shereen Zulfiqar Bhutta, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho on Tuesday inaugurated a new obstetric and gynaecological unit at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), saying Dr Shereen was a great healthcare professional who saved the lives of pregnant women and their babies throughout her life.

Dr Shereen had passed away in Toronto, Canada, last month following protracted illness. She had joined the JPMC in 1989 and headed the department of obstetrics and gynaecology for over a decade before retiring in 2017. She undertook several initiatives with philanthropic assistance to bring significant improvement to maternal service delivery.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Dr Pechuho said that it is high time we set up a centre of excellence and research here in honour of Dr Shereen Bhutta as she had spent her life in the service of humanity. She added that women leaders are needed as they are the ones who have the vulnerable communities’ needs at heart.

According to the minister, Dr Shereen was a lifelong advocate and practitioner of providing health services to women. The unit will be providing services, facilities and counselling to “poor, pregnant and powerless” women free of cost.

The health minister maintained that Benazir Bhutto was the first leader who prioritised women’s health needs by establishing lady health workers and even women police officers. Women patients and their reproductive needs must be catered to with compassion and with the utmost respect and dignity. Their safety and health must be the priority.

The health department and the Sindh government would be in full support of this unit, Dr Pechuho said and added that she was impressed with all the dedicated young doctors that had been trained under the leadership of the JPMC. She also said that the USAID helped set up this unit as well.

Dr Zulfiqar Bhutta said this unit will be the first canter of excellence for women’s health and research in all of Pakistan, in the public sector. He also said that the priority of this unit should be to train others who can then go to underserved areas and provide services and expertise to those communities who do not have access to this type of healthcare or knowledge.

Dr Amjad Memon, VC of the JSMU, said they will be providing some of the faculty and staff members of this unit in order to extend their support and solidarity with the cause of women. Executive Director JPMC Dr Shahid Rasool paid lowing tribute to the late Dr Shereen Bhutta, saying she saved countless lives during her long career, and even after her demise, she was proving beneficial for pregnant women and their children.