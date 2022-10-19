‘Efforts for breast cancer awareness producing results’

Islamabad : Our sustained and continuous efforts of raising awareness regarding breast cancer are yielding results, as women in far-flung areas of the country are becoming aware of the deadliness of breast cancer, since a rise in early-stage breast cancer detection is being reported in health care centres all over Pakistan.

This was stated by First Lady Begum Samina Alvi during a high-profile panel discussion on Breast Cancer Awareness hosted by Serena Hotels under the banner of Raabta – a Public Diplomacy initiative. Raabta uses the convening power of Serena Hotels to bring thought leaders, policymakers, experts, and the civil society together to advance debate and curate knowledge about important socio-economic topics.

Experts on the panel included Dr. Ayesha Isani Majeed, Head of Radiology Department and Incharge Federal Breast Cancer Screening Center at the Pakistan Institute for PIMS; Dr. Abida K. Sattar, Head of Breast Surgery at the Aga Khan University Hospital; Shireen Gheba an author, blogger, painter, and a cancer survivor, diagnosed in 2021 who is now cancer free; and Aizaz Chaudary, the Director of Institute of Strategic Studies and former Foreign Secretary of Pakistan, who is also a male survivor of breast cancer.

According to them, with 2.3 million diagnoses in 2020, breast cancer is the most common cancer in women and the second most common cause of cancer-related deaths in women worldwide.

Pakistan has the highest prevalence of breast cancer in Asia, with 1 out of 6 women expected to be diagnosed with the disease at some point in their lives.

The first lady appreciated the efforts of Serena Hotels for annually organising awareness sessions for the public, though the utilisation of the Raabta Platform, saying it has a valuable outreach and the discussion of the experts and cancer warriors is indeed an inspiration for all.

Dr. Ayesha Isani said yearly mammograms for women over 40 and regular breast self-examinations should become part of women’s self-care routine.

She said the Federal Breast Cancer Screening Centre at PIMS was the first public sector facility in Islamabad to offer initial screening and detection, biopsy, ultrasound and mammography to patients under one ceiling, and was built to facilitate the growing demand of patients especially those unable to afford the costs of private hospitals.