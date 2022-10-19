 
Heaps of garbage

October 19, 2022

This is to bring the attention of the Sindh government to the problems of Kemari District. The entire area has turned into a big garbage bin where people throw all kinds of trash out in the open with no fear.

The awful stench of the garbage is unbearable for residents. The municipal authorities are responsible for keeping the city clean.

Ummi Salma

Karachi

