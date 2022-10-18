Villagers demand construction of bridge

MANSEHRA: People of Gul Sehri, Shohal Mazullah and adjoining villages on Monday demanded the government to build a concrete bridge linking dozens of localities with
the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road.
“Our villages are still going without the civic amenities and the Bailay bridge, which links us
with MNJ road through Kunhar River, is in a highly dilapidated condition and may collapse anytime,” stated Tufail Ahmad Khan, a resident of Balakot.
He said that two people had died after falling from the bridge and if a concrete bridge was not built at the place over the river, it might claim more lives.Tufail said that the community also repaired the bridge several times with own resources but its planks got broken frequently, putting locals’ lives in danger.
He said that the Chief Minister’s Special Assistant Ahmad Hussain Shah, during his election campaign, had promised to build a concrete bridge over the river but he was yet to honour his commitment.The villagers demanded of the deputy commissioner to repair the Bailay bridge until it was replaced with a concrete one.
