PU illegal appointments case sent back to NAB

LAHORE : An accountability court Saturday sent back reference of Punjab University illegal appointments to the NAB as due to amendments to the NAB Ordinance it doesn't fall in the accountability court's jurisdiction.

Earlier, the court had announced its verdict in this regard and on Saturday released written order. In the case, the NAB has accused former PU VC Mujahid Kamran and others of recruiting 454 people against the rules and regulations and awarding scholarships to blue-eyed persons. The NAB had arrested the former VC and four former registrars in connection with alleged illegal appointment to grade 17 and above.