Kabaddi camp for Asian Games soon

KARACHI: In order to launch preparation for the 2023 Asian Games, Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) is waiting for the completion of the renovation work at the Jinnah Stadium, which is located inside the Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad.

“Jinnah Stadium is being renovated and we will hold the camp for the Asian Games preparation once we know that we will get some training space inside the facility.

I hope by December the renovation will be completed,” the Pakistan Kabaddi Federation secretary Mohammad Sarwar told The News on Saturday.

The Pakistan Kabaddi Federation plans to hold the national event before holding the camp. “We would like to hold the national championship first as it will help us pick the cream for the camp,” said Sarwar, also secretary of the Asian Kabaddi Federation (AKF).

“Keeping in view the forthcoming National Games we will seek a window for our national championship.

Hopefully everything will be done comfortably and in December or January we will be able to hold our national event if National Games are held after Ramadan,” Sarwar said.

He said that 28 entries have so far been received by the Asian Kabaddi Federation for the Asian Games kabaddi event – 17 for the men's event and 11 for the women's event.

“This is the first time that such an overwhelming response has been seen from the Asian nations,” Sarwar said.

“There is still time at our disposal and more entries may come,” he was quick to add.

“This shows the popularity which kabaddi is gaining in Asia. We are very happy that more nations are taking interest in this sport and we see a very bright future of the game in this region,” the official said.

The Asian Games are slated to be held in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8, 2023.