Posting, transfer of NAB DGs

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has appointed Javed Akbar Riaz, an officer from the Pakistan Police Service, Director-General of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

According to a notification, Javed Akbar Riaz, a BS-20 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan, as Director-General (BS-21) under the Rule 10 of the Civil Servant Act, 1973, has been appointed on a deputation basis for an initial period of three years on standard terms and conditions, effective from Oct 14, 2022, and he is hereby posted as NAB Director General (Karachi). Previously he was serving as Islamabad NAB DG. Besides this appointment, NAB Chairman Aftab Sultan made a major reshuffle in the bureau with the posting and transfer of Director-Generals of NAB Balochistan and Khyber Pukhtoonkhawa.

Khyber Pukhtoonkhawa NAB DG Brig (retd) Farooq Naseer Awan has been posted to the Awareness and Prevention Division, NAB Headquarters, Islamabad, on an attachment basis for special assignment. Zafar Iqbal Khan, Director (BS-20) at the NAB Headquarters, Islamabad, has been posted as Director General of Balochistan NAB on his own pay scale in place of Nauman Aslam, who has been transferred to Khyber Pukhtoonkhawa NAB as a director and will look after the work of the KP NAB DG till further orders and shall exercise all the powers delegated to the KP NAB DG. Izhar Ahmed Khan, Director in BS-20, has been posted at the NAB Headquarters in Islamabad from KP NAB.