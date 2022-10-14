Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her 'Karwa Chauth' mehendi

Priyanka Chopra shared a glimpse of her 'Karwa Chauth'

Priyanka Chopra who got married in December 2018 and celebrated her first Karwa Chauth in Los Angeles.

Earlier today, the actress shared her Karwa Chauth at Los Angeles with her husband nick and daughter Malti Marie.

Taking to her Instagram story, shared a picture of her Henna in which the initials of Nick Jonas's name is written with Mehandi, while on other hand, she is wearing a traditional Indian Chooda in a red saree.

Dropped the picture and Priyanka wrote, "Happy karwachauth to everyone celebrating @nickjonas," she also added a red heart emoji. she has not revealed her Karwa Chauth look yet.



Priyanka is also set to star in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.



And she has many interesting projects to release in the future. She will star next in Amazon Prime Video's web show Citadel.