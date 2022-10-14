 
Friday October 14, 2022
By Web Desk
October 14, 2022
Victoria Beckham spills reason she removed David Beckham tattoo from body

Victoria Beckham is opening up about her missing David Beckham tattoo in a recent interview.

The fashion designer admits she removed her husband's name tattoo from her wrist because it was not 'beautiful' enough.

Speaking on “Today” show, the mother-of-four added: “I had these tattoos a long long time ago and they just weren’t particularly delicate.

Victoria added that her husband and sons are “beautiful” tats.

“Mine were just a little bit thick and they were bleeding a little bit and they just weren’t as pretty. They just didn’t look so nice. It doesn’t mean anything more than that,” she continued.

“The media started to speculate, was I leaving my husband? No. I was just a bit sick of the tattoo. It’s as simple as that," she shared.