Victoria Beckham spills reason she removed David Beckham tattoo from body

Victoria Beckham is opening up about her missing David Beckham tattoo in a recent interview.
The fashion designer admits she removed her husband's name tattoo from her wrist because it was not 'beautiful' enough.
Speaking on “Today” show, the mother-of-four added: “I had these tattoos a long long time ago and they just weren’t particularly delicate.
Victoria added that her husband and sons are “beautiful” tats.
“Mine were just a little bit thick and they were bleeding a little bit and they just weren’t as pretty. They just didn’t look so nice. It doesn’t mean anything more than that,” she continued.
“The media started to speculate, was I leaving my husband? No. I was just a bit sick of the tattoo. It’s as simple as that," she shared.
