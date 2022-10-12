Army chief's appointment: What was Chaudhry Shujaat's advice to PM Shehbaz?

PML-Q leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain (second left) gestures during a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (right) at PM House on October 12, 2022. — PM Office

PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has advised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to just follow the Constitution and not pay attention to anyone else when choosing the next army chief.



The discussion was held in a meeting of the premier with Shujaat which also featured exchange of views on other issues of national importance such as the current political situation and financial crisis.

Well-placed sources said while sharing details of the meeting that PM Shehbaz Sharif also inquired about Shujaat's health. At this, the latter responded with a smile, saying "aap mehengai kam karain, meri tabiat behtar hojaigi [You bring down inflation, my health will improve automatically]."

The premier told him that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has controlled the dollar rate and now the focus is on inflation.

Shujaat said that they are standing with the government but it should provide relief to the masses. "Bring down the prices of oil and other edible items," he urged the premier.

About the appointment of General Qamar Javed Bajwa's successor, the sources said the PML-Q chief advised the premier to follow the book in the army chief's appointment and don't listen to anyone, saying "this is a sensitive matter and a national responsibility."

At this, the prime minister said, that will happen exactly like this.

Army chief Gen Bajwa is retiring next month after completing his extended tenure and the matter has become a topic of intense debate in political circles with the PTI chief demanding the incumbent government should not appoint the chief of army chief and defer the matter to the next government.

Advising the Opposition to not politicise this sensitive appointment, the ruling alliance has made it clear that it is the prime minister's prerogative and he will take the decision when the time comes.