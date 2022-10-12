Russia says eight suspects detained over Crimea bridge blasts

MOSCOW: Russia has detained eight suspects over the deadly explosion on the bridge linking annexed Crimea to Russia, the FSB security service said in a statement quoted by news agencies on Wednesday.
The "terrorist attack" was organised by Ukrainian secret services, the statement said. The explosives were stored in plastic film rolls that left the Ukrainian port of Odessa in August and transited through Bulgaria, Georgia and Armenia before entering Russia, it said.
More to follow...
Russian forces launched a barrage of fatal bombardments across Ukraine early Monday, in an apparent retaliation for an...
Seoul, Tokyo and Washington have ramped up combined naval exercises in recent weeks, infuriating Pyongyang, which sees...
Schoolgirls chanted slogans, workers went on strike, and protesters clashed violently with security forces across...
Previous world record for pink diamond was set in 2017, when it was last sold in Hong Kong for $71.2 million
Airport Authority Hong Kong says city will give out tickets worth $254.8 million to global visitors
The SFJ has announced plans to hold phase II of the Khalistan Referendum voting on November 6 in Toronto