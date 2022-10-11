Christian Bale paid less than makeup artists in 'American Psycho'

American Psycho producers seemingly paid more to their make-up artists than its star Christian Bale.
During a recent interview with GQ, the Batman star expressed his frustration with the meager salary check for the 2000 horror film, "So the first thing was: "Holy crap. I've got to get a bit of money.
Because I've got American Psycho done, but I remember one time sitting in the make-up trailer, and the make-up artists were laughing at me because I was getting paid less than any of them."
The Oscar winner actor recounts, "They had paid me the absolute minimum they were legally allowed to pay me.
And I had a house that I was sharing with my dad and my sister, which was getting repossessed."
American Psycho is based on the novel by Bret Easton Ellis, which saw Bale sport the role of a New York City investment banker who lives a double life as a serial killer.
