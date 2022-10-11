 
Tuesday October 11, 2022
Christian Bale paid less than makeup artists in 'American Psycho'

By Web Desk
October 11, 2022
Christian Bale paid less than makeup artists in 'American Psycho'

American Psycho producers seemingly paid more to their make-up artists than its star Christian Bale.

During a recent interview with GQ, the Batman star expressed his frustration with the meager salary check for the 2000 horror film, "So the first thing was: "Holy crap. I've got to get a bit of money.

Because I've got American Psycho done, but I remember one time sitting in the make-up trailer, and the make-up artists were laughing at me because I was getting paid less than any of them."

The Oscar winner actor recounts, "They had paid me the absolute minimum they were legally allowed to pay me.

And I had a house that I was sharing with my dad and my sister, which was getting repossessed."

American Psycho is based on the novel by Bret Easton Ellis, which saw Bale sport the role of a New York City investment banker who lives a double life as a serial killer.