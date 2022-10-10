Prince William, Harry ceasefire is now very much over

Prince of Wales Prince William and his estranged brother Prince Harry ceasefire is now very much over, royal sources have claimed.



The Woman’s Day, citing the royal sources, reported Duke of Sussex is said to be furious that a text conversation with Prince William from 2019 has made into public through royal expert Valentine Low.

Royal journalist Valentine, in his new book Courtiers, reveals that Harry cruelly snubbed an offer from William to meet up and discuss their differences after Meghan and Harry confirmed during their tour to South Africa that there were indeed direct tensions with Kate Middleton and Prince William.

Following book’s revelations, insiders close to the Prince of Wales, confirm that sadly now "any chance of building reconciliation has fallen by the wayside."

They said Archie and Lilibet father is enraged that their text encounter was eventually leaked to the press, despite his best efforts to keep their conversations and peacekeeping attempts private.

Harry and William had reportedly set their feud aside to honour their grandmother Queen Elizabeth last month.