Priyanka Chopra goes out for car ride with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra went out for car ride with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra shares a glimpse of her romantic drive with her husband nick Jonas and took all the attention of fans.

The duo tied the knot back in 2018 at Umaid Bhavan Palace in Rajasthan, and they welcome their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy.



For the day out Priyanka wore a green outfit quirky sunglasses with golden earrings and a piece of necklace.

Just a while ago, PeeCe took to her Instagram and shared a glimpse of their day out in Los Angeles, Califonia with Nick Jonas, In the caption, she wrote, "Mommy daddy's day out."



Back in January, announcing the arrival of Malti, Priyanka and Nick shared a joint statement on Instagram.

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogacy. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."