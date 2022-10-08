Meghan Markle, Prince Harry planning for third baby?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share two children Archie and Lilibet together, and the Duchess sparked major pregnancy rumours with her appearance at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral last month.



Royal fans will be wondering if Harry and Meghan will be following in the footsteps of Prince William and Kate Middleton by having their third baby.

Prince William and Kate have three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

However, according to the Cosmopolitan, Meghan and Harry will not make their brood a hat trick as the Duke had previously disclosed they will be having ‘two maximum’.

In an interview for Vogue back in September 2019, Prince Harry had said “Two, maximum!”

He had referenced concerns for the environment as the reason the couple would limit themselves to two children.

The Hello Magazine, quoting Meghan’s recent interview with The Cut, shared Duchess thoughts that Archie has gone back to school and is ready to begin going full days.

With their son now at nursery, fans wonder if Harry and Meghan are thinking about expanding their family?