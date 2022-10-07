Netflix drops trailer, release date for upcoming movie ‘Slumberland’

Netflix has released the official trailer for the upcoming movie Slumberland, and the film is going to be released on November 18, 2022.
The streaming giant is ready to take viewers to a dreamworld in an upcoming fantasy movie.
Slumberland is a fictional film, it is a loose adaptation of the classic Little Nemo in Slumberland.
The film revolves around a young girl Nemo who discovers a secret map to the dreamworld of Slumberland, in the hope to see her late father again she goes through the process of transferring dreams and fleeing nightmares with the help of an eccentric outlaw.
The trailer reflects back on the childhood story of Nemo and the time of her life with her father, as well as the hurdles she faced after his sudden death.
