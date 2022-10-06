Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — AFP/ file

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will hold an important press conference today (Thursday) afternoon in which he is expected to take the nation into confidence on the political and economic situation in the country.

Sources say that PM Shehbaz will hold the press conference at 3pm at PM House.

According to the sources, the premier will also inform the nation about important decisions of the Pakistan Democratic Movement and allied parties. A day earlier, it had been reported that the premier met PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at the PM Office.

In the meeting, both leaders discussed the country’s overall political situation, including ways to thwart the PTI’s long march, according to sources.

In today's presser, the PM will also give a policy statement on the cipher issue and PTI's call for a long march, the sources added.

News of this comes after the federal cabinet meeting, presided over by the Prime Minister, had approved an investigation by the Federal Investigation Agency on the issue of the cipher and audio leaks.

The FIA team is to investigate former prime minister Imran Khan and his aides over an alleged audio leak with regard to a diplomatic cipher.

According to a notification, FIA director, Islamabad Zone, will head the inquiry team and will investigate Imran Khan, his ministers and principal secretary Azam Khan. The inquiry team will also include members from Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Military Intelligence (MI) and Intelligence Bureau (IB).