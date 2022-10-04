Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' continues decent run at the box office

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, has been in theatres for 25 days and is still doing well, according to IndiaToday.
The first part of the Astraverse trilogy entered its fourth Monday at the box office on October 3 and considering its decent performance, it is unlikely to be pulled out of theatres anytime soon.
As per the reports, the film remained steady and collected INR 0.6 crore on the 25th day of its theatrical release which takes its total domestic collection to INR 265 crore. Meanwhile, the film's global collection has exceed INR 400 crore already.
Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva is regarded as the most expensive Indian film so far with its budget expected to be over INR 400 crore; moreover, it has also taken the longest time in making than any other film. Produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions, Part 1: Shiva stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.
Will Smith starrer 'Emancipation' will be released in December this year
Ben Affleck turns heads as he looks dapper in grey sweater paired with white pants
The star, 33, who announced her pregnancy back in May
One of King Charles III's most well-kept secrets is an estate in a region best known for its vampire lore
Gigi Hadid slams Kanye West as 'bully and a joke'
Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' features Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in vital roles