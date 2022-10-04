King Charles, Prince William new portrait wins heart of David Beckham

King Charles III, Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton new portrait has won the heart of David Beckham.
Buckingham Palace unveiled new portrait of ‘Fab Four’ on its official social media handles on Saturday night.
The photo was taken by Chris Jackson at Buckingham Palace on 18th September, the night before Queen Elizabeth ll’s funeral.
Palace shared the photo with caption, “Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort with Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales.”
In the adorable photo, King Charles, Camilla, William and Kate all pose together with beaming smiles, united as a family unit.
Over a million of royal fans reacted to the photo and dropped sweet comments.
Victoria Beckham’s husband David Beckham also showered love by hitting the heart button.
