King Charles decides to make tough decisions to save monarchy

King Charles III appears to have the interests of the monarchy at heart - even when it means making tough decisions about his family.



The new monarch does not seem to put up with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's alleged attempts to undermine the monarchy.

Prince Harry and Meghan would reportedly not stop attracting limelight with their shocking revelations about their royal relatives as they have understood the Firm won't restore their patronages and lost titles.

Charles has apparently mad his mind to give more responsibilities to the working royals instead of those who have willingly, or in any other circumstances, have stepped back from their royal duties.

Charles has for a long time made it known that he intends to “slim down” the monarchy in response to public demand for a more modern institution with lower costs and less ostentation.