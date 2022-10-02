Camilla is jealous of Kate Middleton’s popularity, humiliated her during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Queen Consort Camilla reportedly humiliated Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton as the former has launched an all-out war again her.



According to a report by International Business Times, Camilla humiliated Kate Middleton by attacking her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

The report, citing sources, per National Enquirer, Camilla humiliated Kate Middleton as she is reportedly jealous of the Princess of Wales popularity.

Camilla allegedly "ruined everything" by shouting at Prince George and Princess Charlotte during the solemn ceremony at Westminster Abbey when she sighted them squirming and bickering.

The insider told the publication, "George apparently pinched his sister, making her go 'Ow!' Camilla exploded! She sharply snapped at Charlotte and turned on Kate, mocking, 'Your brats are a DISGRACE to the Crown! Bring them under control – or I will! Sensitive Charlotte burst into tears and put her head in her hands while her mother comforted her."

It made Kate Middleton ‘furious’, however, she reportedly kept calm – but later confronted Camilla for lashing out at her kids.