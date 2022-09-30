Camilla ‘completely broken’ by Prince Harry fall out: ‘So distressing!’

Camilla, Queen Consort was reportedly left ‘shocked and upset’ by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s fallout.
This claim has been made by royal biographer Angela Levin, in her book Cornwall: From Outcast to Future Queen Consort.
The expert cited a source in the book who admitted that, “Camilla has been strongly supportive of Prince Charles.”
“What has happened and how [Harry] has behaved has been very upsetting for her.”
“There have been a lot of hurt feelings all round, but like all families, you have to embrace it all and hope it will improve.”
She even branded Queen Consort Camilla “rather shocked” by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s exit, and ended up helping King “Charles deal with the problems Harry and Meghan have caused.”
