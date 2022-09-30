Harry takes Camilla's spot as Duke plummets down 'popularity ladder'

Prince Harry has seemingly taken Camilla Parker Bowles' spot as the Duke of Sussex's popularity plummeted.
According to Andre Levin – author of Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort, the rest of the royal family members have become closer since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals.
The author believes that Harry is now being seen as an “outcast” as once Camilla was seen as.
Angela described him as an “outsider” who has “plummeted down the popularity ladder.”
Meanwhile, royal commentator Neil Sean also noted that the Sussexes’ popularity has seemed to have plummeted.
“Harry and Meghan’s popularity, allegedly, has plummeted even further,” Neil said. “Not just here in the United Kingdom, but worldwide. More so in America where they need to solidify their brand.”
“For Harry and Meghan, it’s a lot more difficult,” said Neil.
“A simple reason when you think about it is the fact that they’ve done so many things that have proven negative towards the British monarchy,” he added.
