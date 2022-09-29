Kunal Khemu writes a heartfelt note for daughter Inaaya's birthday

Earlier today, actor Kunal Khemu wrote a beautiful birthday wish for his daughter Inaaya Naumi Khemu on her 5th birthday, other family members also poured wishes for the little one.
Kunal, on his Instagram, shared a picture with Inaaya, where the two could be seen sharing an adorable moment together. In the picture, the actor looks lovingly at her while she can be seen giving a wide smile to father khemu.
The Lootcase actor wrote: “Happy birthday my inni boo 5years have gone by like the 5 bedtime stories we read in 5 minutes. I now understand what parents mean when they say that kids grow up too fast. But I look forward to growing younger with you everyday my jaan. Love you to the moon and back.”
Saba Pataudi commented on the post, wrote: “Happy 5th Birthday to Our baby girl! Yours Saba n definitely My Jaan.”
Actors Anil Kapoor and Anushka Sharma also dropped heart emoticons on Kunal’s post. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared a lovely post for baby Inaaya.
Mother Soha Ali Khan posted a picture of the birthday girl, all dressed up to celebrate her 5th birthday. Inaaya looked super cute and the decorations also looked amazing, reported PinkVilla.
