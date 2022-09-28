 
Queen of Denmark strips second son's title of prince

The European Queen strips second son's title of prince to streamline monarchy

By Web Desk
September 28, 2022
Queen of Denmark strips second sons title of prince

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark has shocked everyone with her decision as she reportedly stripped second son's title of prince  to streamline monarchy.

According to  the statement, reported by Express UK, the Queen of Denmark wants her four grandchildren "to be able to shape their own lives" without being restricted by "duties that a formal affiliation with the Royal House of Denmark as an institution involves".

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark has "discontinued" the royal titles of her 'His/Her Highness' from her second son's children, the palace has announced.