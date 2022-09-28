Meta delegation meets IT Minister Aminul Haque, hints at visiting Pakistan soon

Minister for Information Technology Syed Aminul Haque (L) in a meeting with Facebook delegation in Romania. — Twitter/Ministry of IT and Telecom/@MoitOfficial

ROMANIA: Minister for Information Technology Syed Aminul Haque met with Meta's high-level delegation in Romania on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the minister and delegation discussed investment opportunities and establish a contact office of the social media company in Pakistan.

Aminul Haque, during the discussion, said that Facebook’s office in Pakistan is important.



"In Pakistan's population of 220 million, the number of Facebook users is over 45 million. As soon as connectivity projects complete, the number will double in the next few years," the minister said, adding that it is necessary for the social media company to establish its office in Pakistan for immediate communication with users.

Meta expressed satisfaction over the rapidly expanding connectivity and increase in the number of internet users in Pakistan.

The Facebook delegation said that Metaverse and internet are a requirement to ensure mutual cooperation in the future and Pakistan could gain long-term economic benefit from Metaverse.

The Facebook delegation hinted at visiting Pakistan soon.

Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations' Geneva Office Khalil Hashmi and Pakistan's Ambassador Dr Zafar Iqbal were also present in the meeting, while the Chief Executive of Universal Service Fund Haris Mahmood Chaudhry briefed Meta's delegation about broadband services projects in Pakistan.

Facebook delegation included Dr Ismail Shah, Dr Robert Pepper, Thomas Navin, Michael Setlin, Mark Gerward, and Alaria Bencivenga.

