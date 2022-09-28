Reese Witherspoon wows fans with her enchanting looks

Charming actress Reese Witherspoon who mesmerises the audience with her stellar performances is the epitome of beauty and her stunning looks always attract her fans from her styling session.

The versatile actress has recently emerged as a fashion icon in some of the stunning pictures as she was pictured jumping into character to film a few dramatic night scenes for the series, The Morning Show, in New York City on Tuesday evening.

The Friends veteran looked gorgeous, 46, stunned in a long blue coat while holding a serious expression on her face as she portrayed her character of Bradley Jackson on set.

The Apple TV+ series recently started filming for its third season last month in August, after meeting continuous critical acclaim since the show's premiere in 2019.

Photo credits: DailyMail

The Legally Blonde actress was spotted filming a few short scenes on a damp street wearing a long, vibrant blue coat that fell down past her knees.

She carried a baby blue clutch bag in the crook of her elbow and slipped into a pair of silver heels to complete her ensemble.

As the night progressed, Reese was spotted filming an additional scene where she was looking at a miniature billboard sign that switched from hers and Jennifer Aniston's character.

The Morning Show stars other talented actors such as Billy Crudup and Julianna Marguiles. Mad Men alum, Jon Hamm, is set to join the award-winning show as a series regular.



The premise of the show follows, 'the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning, exploring the unique challenges faced by the men and women who carry out this daily televised ritual,' according to IMDB.

When discussing taking on a leading role in The Morning Show, Reese revealed to Variety that real-life events and headlines are portrayed in the series.



