Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman named prime minister by King Salman

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's King and Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Tuesday issued a royal decree to appoint Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as the prime minister of the country.
The crown prince was earlier the deputy premier and minister of defense of the kingdom.
According to another royal decree, the king has also restructured the Council of Ministers, which is headed by the crown prince.
The Saudi king also issued a decree appointing the Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman as the defense minister of the kingdom.
